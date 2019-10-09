En Carchi se anuncia marcha y plantones para esta tarde

Tulcán. Aunque Carchi es la única provincia que no ha plegado a la paralización, hay voces de varios sectores que buscan sumarse al paro nacional.

Marchas. Para hoy se tiene previsto realizarse dos marchas como protestas a las medidas tomadas por el gobierno. La primera será en el cantón Montúfar desde las 15:00 organizada por el Consejo de Comunas Campesinas, CCC. La segunda manifestación será en Tulcán desde las 17:00 convocada por el colectivo Inti Raymi Tulcán.

Oficial. Carla Narváez, integrante del CCC, asegura que el plan de gobierno del presidente no se ha cumplido en nada, es por eso que las medidas son antipopulares.

La eliminación de subsidio a gasolina y diésel junto al resto de medidas económicas anunciadas hace 7 días por el presidente tienen al Ecuador sumergido en una ola de protestas en todo el país.

Andrés Ponce, alcalde de Montúfar se sumará a la manifestación que se realizará en San Gabriel. “El ser autoridad no significa que he dejado de ser pueblo. Siento una profunda tristeza al ver lo que está pasando en mi país, no puedo ser indiferente al dolor y sobre todo ante la injusticia que afecta a todos los ecuatorianos”, dijo el burgomaestre.

Reacciones. En la marcha que se realizará esta tarde también participará el Sindicato de Obreros Municipales y a otros actores sociales del cantón.

“Estos paquetazos llegan al bolsillo del pueblo. Empiezan a dar subsidios al transporte para separarlos del pueblo. Yo soy padre e hijo y me duele que en mi Ecuador estén pasando estas cosas”, explicó Juan Rosero, secretario del Sindicato de obreros que marcharán esta tarde en San Gabriel.

En Tulcán. Una marcha convocada por el colectivo ‘Inti Raymi Tulcán’, también busca expresar su descontento ante la situación. Aunque el llamado se lo hizo por redes sociales, se tiene previsto que participen de la marcha los comerciantes, indígenas, artesanos y un grupo de estudiantes. A ellos se puede sumar el gremio del taxismo quienes no han recibido las compensaciones acordadas por el ministerio de transporte.

“Nos han incumplido, el lunes debían hacerse efectivo los ofrecimientos pero esto no pasó. Estamos analizando sí (hoy) nos paralizamos”, contó vía telefónica Winston Erazo, gerente de la cooperativa Los Pupos.

Preocupación. Aunque la cotidianidad de la ciudad es normal, el desabastecimiento de productos entre ellos la gasolina, empieza a preocupar. Lo único que se encuentra suspendido en Carchi, son las clases que por disposición del ministerio de Educación están postergadas.

Más. El Frente Ciudadano Carchense, también elevó su malestar ante la situación del país. “Nos sumamos a la movilización militante del pueblo ecuatoriano, para frenar las medidas económicas impuestas por el Fondo Monetario y decretadas por el gobierno de Lenin Moreno, entregado a la oligarquía, tomada el poder político, económico y la justicia entre otros”.